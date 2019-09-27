Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom's Ahmed Hegazi could feature for the first time since Egypt were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by South Africa on 6 July

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Lee Wallace are fit once again for QPR as they aim for a fourth successive Championship win when they host West Bromwich Albion.

Skipper Grant Hall is still a doubt after missing last week's win at Millwall, while Angel Rangel is unfit.

Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi could feature for the Baggies having played in an under-23s game in midweek.

An ankle injury has seen him sidelined all season, but Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend are doubts.

Match facts