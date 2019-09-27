Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion
Bright Osayi-Samuel and Lee Wallace are fit once again for QPR as they aim for a fourth successive Championship win when they host West Bromwich Albion.
Skipper Grant Hall is still a doubt after missing last week's win at Millwall, while Angel Rangel is unfit.
Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi could feature for the Baggies having played in an under-23s game in midweek.
An ankle injury has seen him sidelined all season, but Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend are doubts.
Match facts
- QPR lost both of their league contests against West Brom last season, conceding 10 goals across those defeats.
- The last four league matches between QPR and West Brom have produced a tally of 23 goals (5.8 per game), with both sides winning two matches.
- QPR are looking to secure five consecutive league wins for the first time since a run of seven in September/October 2004.
- West Brom are the only side still unbeaten after eight Championship games this season (W4 D4), despite the Baggies being behind in seven of those matches.
- Nahki Well's five league goals have been worth six points to QPR this season - no other player's strikes have been more valuable to their side.
- West Bromwich Albion have won more points from losing positions than any other side in the English Football League this season, with 15 of their 16 points coming from behind.