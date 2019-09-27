Charlton Athletic v Leeds United

Helder Costa has come on as a substitute in eight Championship games for Leeds

Charlton are without top scorer Lyle Taylor, who has a knee injury.

Beram Kayal has a groin problem and also misses out, while former Leeds man Jason Pearce should be involved despite a groin problem of his own.

Summer signing Helder Costa will make his first league start for Leeds in place of the injured Pablo Hernandez.

Adam Forshaw is back and is likely to challenge Jamie Shackleton for a starting spot, but Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are unlikely to start.

Match facts