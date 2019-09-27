Charlton Athletic v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Charlton are without top scorer Lyle Taylor, who has a knee injury.
Beram Kayal has a groin problem and also misses out, while former Leeds man Jason Pearce should be involved despite a groin problem of his own.
Summer signing Helder Costa will make his first league start for Leeds in place of the injured Pablo Hernandez.
Adam Forshaw is back and is likely to challenge Jamie Shackleton for a starting spot, but Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are unlikely to start.
Match facts
- Charlton's last league meeting with Leeds was in April 2016, winning 2-1 at Elland Road under Jose Riga.
- Leeds have won just one of their past 11 league games against Charlton (W1 D5 L5), a 4-2 win at the Valley in November 2013 with Ross McCormack scoring all four.
- Charlton have lost their past two league games, last losing three in a row in March 2018 in League One.
- Leeds have won all four of their away league games this season. The only time they've won their first five on the road was in the 1973-74 season en-route to the second of their three top-flight titles.
- No player has scored more Championship goals this season than Charlton's Lyle Taylor (5). Since he joined AFC Wimbledon in 2015, only seven players have scored more English league goals than Taylor (70).
- Leeds are the only team in the top four tiers of English football yet to concede a league goal before half-time this season.