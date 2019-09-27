Championship
Swansea15:00Reading
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Reading

Matt Miazga
USA international Matt Miazga had been out for a month before returning to the Reading side in midweek
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Swansea defender Ben Wilmot is available to face Reading after being ineligible to face parent club Watford in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Striker Aldo Kalulu is still recovering from an ankle injury, while Jake Bidwell is still suspended.

On-loan Chelsea defender Matt Miazga played in Reading's much-changed Carabao Cup side after a hamstring injury and could keep his place.

Tyler Blackett could feature but Danny Loader may miss out again with illness.

Match facts

  • Swansea have won their past three matches in all competitions against Reading, including both Championship meetings last season.
  • Reading are winless in 11 matches in all competitions against Swansea (W0 D4 L7) since winning 4-0 in September 2008 under Steve Coppell.
  • Having won five of their first six league games this season (D1), Swansea are winless in their past two, failing to score each time (D1 L1).
  • Reading have lost their last three league games, last losing four in a row back in April 2016.
  • Swansea have scored a league-high four goals via substitutes in the Championship this season.
  • Reading's John Swift has created 33 goalscoring chances in the Championship this season, at least 11 more than any other player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds8521134917
2Swansea8521125717
3Preston8512147716
4West Brom84401510516
5QPR85121412216
6Nottm Forest8431116515
7Bristol City8431139415
8Charlton8422118314
9Sheff Wed8413117413
10Blackburn841398113
11Birmingham841379-213
12Fulham8332127512
13Cardiff8332910-112
14Hull8233111109
15Middlesbrough823389-19
16Millwall8233611-59
17Brentford822456-18
18Derby8152811-38
19Wigan8224813-58
20Reading8215911-27
21Luton82151216-47
22Barnsley8125412-85
23Stoke8026717-102
24Huddersfield8017717-101
View full Championship table

