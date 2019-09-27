Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town

Callum McManaman's start against Leicester in the Carabao Cup was his first game in almost a month

Blackburn defender Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to be fit following a thigh injury as Rovers take on Luton Town.

Midfielder Joe Rothwell is hoping to recover from illness, new signing Lewis Holtby is pushing for a start and forward Dominic Samuel is fit again.

Callum McManaman could start for Luton after recovering from a groin injury to feature in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Martin Cranie may return from a knee injury while Kazenga LuaLua and Andrew Shinnie will be pushing for recalls.

