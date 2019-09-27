Championship
Blackburn15:00Luton
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town

Callum McManaman
Callum McManaman's start against Leicester in the Carabao Cup was his first game in almost a month
Blackburn defender Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to be fit following a thigh injury as Rovers take on Luton Town.

Midfielder Joe Rothwell is hoping to recover from illness, new signing Lewis Holtby is pushing for a start and forward Dominic Samuel is fit again.

Callum McManaman could start for Luton after recovering from a groin injury to feature in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Martin Cranie may return from a knee injury while Kazenga LuaLua and Andrew Shinnie will be pushing for recalls.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town since an FA Cup fourth round match in January 2007, which Blackburn won 4-0.
  • Luton's most recent league match against Blackburn was back in April 1982, the Hatters winning 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.
  • Blackburn have not conceded in any of their past three home league games (W2 D1), last keeping four consecutive clean sheets at Ewood Park in October 2015.
  • Luton Town's league games have featured 28 goals so far this season (F12 A16), more than any other Championship side.
  • Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray's only previous league match against Luton was in January 2007 as West Bromwich Albion manager, winning 3-2 at The Hawthorns.
  • James Collins has scored 48 league goals for Luton - he could become only the second player to reach 50 for the Hatters since their return to the Football League in 2014 (Danny Hylton, 51).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds8521134917
2Swansea8521125717
3Preston8512147716
4West Brom84401510516
5QPR85121412216
6Nottm Forest8431116515
7Bristol City8431139415
8Charlton8422118314
9Sheff Wed8413117413
10Blackburn841398113
11Birmingham841379-213
12Fulham8332127512
13Cardiff8332910-112
14Hull8233111109
15Middlesbrough823389-19
16Millwall8233611-59
17Brentford822456-18
18Derby8152811-38
19Wigan8224813-58
20Reading8215911-27
21Luton82151216-47
22Barnsley8125412-85
23Stoke8026717-102
24Huddersfield8017717-101
