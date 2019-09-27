Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough have no new injury worries as they look to seal back-to-back home wins for the first time this season against Sheffield Wednesday.
Rudy Gestede has still not recovered from a hamstring problem while Hayden Coulson and George Friend are still out, but Jonny Howson could play.
Wednesday skipper Tom Lees is unlikely to play as he recovers from injury.
Lees has missed the past four games with a hamstring problem, but Jordan Rhodes is pushing for a recall.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have not lost consecutive home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since January 1991.
- There have been just two goals scored in the past three Championship meetings between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside.
- Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium has seen fewer goals scored than any other Championship ground so far this season (5 - F3 A2).
- No side has scored more headed goals than Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this season, with the five of the Owls' 11 strikes coming from headers.
- Britt Assombalonga is currently on 49 home league goals, with 14 of those coming for current side Middlesbrough.
- Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has lost all three of his league matches against former side Middlesbrough since departing the club, losing all three with Birmingham in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.