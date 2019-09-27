Championship
Hull 15:00 Cardiff
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Cardiff City

Norbert Balogh
Hungary international forward Norbert Balogh moved to Hill on a free transfer a fortnight ago
Hull City are still missing full-back Callum Elder and midfielder Jon Toral for the visit of Cardiff City.

New striker Norbert Balogh could make his debut after playing in a behind-closed-doors game this week, while George Honeyman could be recalled.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock Cardiff will hope to have striker Robert Glatzel available after missing last week's win over Middlesbrough.

But Isaac Vassell has been ruled out for two months with a torn quadricep.

Match facts

  • Hull lost both of their most recent league meetings with Cardiff in 2017-18 under Nigel Adkins without scoring a goal.
  • Cardiff are looking to win back-to-back away league matches against Hull for the first time since October 1998.
  • Hull haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their past nine home league games (W3 D3 L3) since a 2-0 win against Birmingham in March.
  • Cardiff are winless in their four away league games this season (D2 L2), with their last victory coming on the road coming at Old Trafford in May (2-0).
  • Hull's Kamil Grosicki has scored in his past three Championship appearances - he is the only player to register 10+ goals and 10+ assists in the division in 2019 (10 goal, 10 assists).
  • Cardiff are looking to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time since February.

Saturday 28th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds8521134917
2Swansea8521125717
3Preston8512147716
4West Brom84401510516
5QPR85121412216
6Nottm Forest8431116515
7Bristol City8431139415
8Charlton8422118314
9Sheff Wed8413117413
10Blackburn841398113
11Birmingham841379-213
12Fulham8332127512
13Cardiff8332910-112
14Hull8233111109
15Middlesbrough823389-19
16Millwall8233611-59
17Brentford822456-18
18Derby8152811-38
19Wigan8224813-58
20Reading8215911-27
21Luton82151216-47
22Barnsley8125412-85
23Stoke8026717-102
24Huddersfield8017717-101
View full Championship table

