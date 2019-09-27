Hull City v Cardiff City
Hull City are still missing full-back Callum Elder and midfielder Jon Toral for the visit of Cardiff City.
New striker Norbert Balogh could make his debut after playing in a behind-closed-doors game this week, while George Honeyman could be recalled.
Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock Cardiff will hope to have striker Robert Glatzel available after missing last week's win over Middlesbrough.
But Isaac Vassell has been ruled out for two months with a torn quadricep.
Match facts
- Hull lost both of their most recent league meetings with Cardiff in 2017-18 under Nigel Adkins without scoring a goal.
- Cardiff are looking to win back-to-back away league matches against Hull for the first time since October 1998.
- Hull haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their past nine home league games (W3 D3 L3) since a 2-0 win against Birmingham in March.
- Cardiff are winless in their four away league games this season (D2 L2), with their last victory coming on the road coming at Old Trafford in May (2-0).
- Hull's Kamil Grosicki has scored in his past three Championship appearances - he is the only player to register 10+ goals and 10+ assists in the division in 2019 (10 goal, 10 assists).
- Cardiff are looking to secure back-to-back league victories for the first time since February.