Hull City v Cardiff City

Hungary international forward Norbert Balogh moved to Hill on a free transfer a fortnight ago

Hull City are still missing full-back Callum Elder and midfielder Jon Toral for the visit of Cardiff City.

New striker Norbert Balogh could make his debut after playing in a behind-closed-doors game this week, while George Honeyman could be recalled.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock Cardiff will hope to have striker Robert Glatzel available after missing last week's win over Middlesbrough.

But Isaac Vassell has been ruled out for two months with a torn quadricep.

Match facts