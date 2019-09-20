Yeovil Town: Takeover of National League side by Scott Priestnall completed

The takeover ends John Fry's 23 years at the helm of Yeovil Town

Scott Priestnall's takeover of National League club Yeovil has been completed.

Priestnall, who was involved with a consortium that bought Premiership rugby side Worcester Warriors in 2018, was appointed to the Glovers' board alongside Errol Pope on Friday.

The group assumes control of Somerset club from Norman Hayward and John Fry.

It ends Fry's 23 years at the helm, having guided them from the Isthmian League to a season in the Championship in 2013-14.

It also brings to an end a protracted sale of the club, with a number of bids collapsing in the past two years.

A Yeovil Town statement said full details of changes to the club board will follow next week.

Yeovil, relegated from League Two last season, are fourth in the National League table after 11 games.