Graham Dorrans: Midfielder signs for Dundee after Rangers exit

Dorrans' last Rangers appearance was in September 2018

Former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans has signed for Dundee after his release by Rangers.

Dorrans, 32, joins until the end of the season to bolster Dundee's bid for an instant return to the top flight and goes straight into the squad to face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

He left Rangers this month after an injury-hit two years.

The 12-cap former West Bromwich Albion player began his career at Livingston alongside Dundee boss James McPake.

Dorran spent the majority of his eight-year West Brom spell in the Premier League.

He moved to Norwich City on loan, helping them secure promotion from the Championship via the play-offs, before joining permanently on a two-year deal in 2015.