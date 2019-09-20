Hibernian: Head coach Paul Heckingbottom doesn't fear for his job ahead of derby

Daryl Horgan's double gave Hibs victory at Tynecastle in Heckingbottom's first Edinburgh derby

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom says he expects to still be in charge regardless of the result against Hearts on Sunday.

Hibs are ninth in the Scottish Premiership but will be leapfrogged by their Edinburgh rivals, who sit bottom, if they lose the derby at Easter Road.

Despite Heckingbottom coming under pressure with Hibs winless in the league since the opening day, he remains confident.

"I expect us to win," he said.

"I expect us to go out there and be positive. We're still unbeaten at home but we want to be in a better position and win more league games.

"In this game previous results are irrelevant, but in terms of momentum, we're desperate for the win."

Heckingbottom lifted Hibs from eighth to a fifth-place finish last season after being appointed Neil Lennon's successor in February. But their form tailed off at the end of the campaign, failing to win any of their final five matches, and his term's poor start has turned the spotlight on the manager.

The former Leeds and Barnsley boss does not believe his job is in danger, though he is not surprised by the speculation surrounding both himself and Hearts counterpart Craig Levein.

"Yeah, yeah, I've heard nothing to say any different," Heckingbottom said when asked if he feels he still has the support of the board.

"Nothing surprises me - nothing. I'm not spending time worrying or wasting my words on it. What will be will be."

Heckingbottom has yet to lose an Edinburgh derby, leading his side side to a 1-1 home draw last season after a 2-1 win at Tynecastle. He believes another key victory on Sunday can put Hibs back on the right track.

"It was only three points but the feeling of it was immense," he said. "It magnifies all feeling and emotion so you want to make sure it's a positive feeling."