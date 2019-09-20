Saturday's gossip column: Alonso, Gomes, Wenger, Moutinho, Meunier

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as a potential replacement for manager Zinedine Zidane. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Wolves are in advanced talks with 33-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho over a new two-year contract at Molineux. (Telegraph)

Watford hope to beat Hull to the signing of Malmo's 19-year-old Swedish striker Kevin Harletun, who will be available for a compensation fee of around £140,000 when his contract expires in November. (Sun)

Liverpool are monitoring the progress of 20-year-old Netherlands striker Donyell Malen, who has scored 10 goals in 12 appearances for PSV Eindhoven this season (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Manchester United have opened talks with 19-year-old England Under-20 midfielder Angel Gomes over a new deal at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

The Ajax prodigy struck down by tragedy Abdelhak Nouri: The Ajax prodigy who suffered permanent brain damage

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy insists a refinancing deal on the £637m debt on their new stadium will have no impact on the club's transfer activity. (Standard)

Belgium defender Thomas Meunier admits he is frustrated at his lack of game time at Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old was linked with Arsenal and Manchester United over the summer. (RMC Sport via Mirror)

Everton boss Marco Silva says the club are exploring the possibility of signing a central defender in the January transfer window. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will take on a technical role at Fifa in the coming weeks but still has a desire to return to management. (ESPN)

Aston Villa have set aside £20m to spend on a new striker in January after missing out on a number of targets over the summer. (Football Insider)

Former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari is in contention to become the first manager of David Beckham's MLS expansion side Inter Miami. (BeINSports)

Barcelona need to raise an additional 100m euros (£88m) of player sales in order to balance the books and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. (Marca)

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium has been ranked as the best in the world, beating the likes of Barcelona's Nou Camp and Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena. (Mail)