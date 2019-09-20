Colin Calderwood: Cambridge United head coach extends deal until 2022

Cambridge United head coach Colin Calderwood on the sidelines
Colin Calderwood has won 11 of his 35 games in charge of Cambridge United

Cambridge United boss Colin Calderwood has signed a two-year extension to his contract with the League Two club.

The 54-year-old former Scotland defender, who was appointed in December 2018, will now remain at the Abbey Stadium until the summer of 2022.

"We believe that Colin is the right man to help us achieve our collective ambitions," U's director of football Graham Daniels told the club website.

"He shares our vision for the future and a lot of hard work lies ahead."

Cambridge finished 21st last season, six points above the relegation zone, and are eighth in the table after winning four of their first nine games of the new league campaign.

