Cymru Premier & non-league round-up
-
- From the section Welsh
JD Cymru Premier
Friday, 20 September
Aberystwyth v Caernarfon Town (19:45): Aberystwyth will look to bounce back after successive defeats as they take on a Caernarfon Town side who are unbeaten in their last five matches.
Newtown v Connah's Quay Nomads (20:00): Newtown will aim to build on last weekend's win over Bala but they face a tough test against third-placed Connah's Quay, who are yet to lose a game this season.
Saturday, 21 September
Penybont v Airbus UK Broughton (14:30): Bottom-club Penybont go in search of their first league victory since they secured promotion last season against 11th-placed Airbus UK Broughton, who have won one and lost six of their Cymru Premier games this season.
Bala Town v Cardiff Met (14:30): Fifth plays fourth at Maes Tegid as Bala look to respond to defeat at Newtown by ending Cardiff Met's unbeaten start to the league season.
Carmarthen Town v The New Saints (14:30): Carmarthen are third-from-bottom in the table having failed to win in their six league games this season and face a tough challenge against The New Saints, who are second.
Monday, 22 September
Barry Town United v Cefn Druids (14:30): League leaders Barry aim to continue their fine start to the season as they host a Cefn Druids side who have not won since the second weekend of the campaign.
Welsh Premier Women's League
Sunday, 22 September
Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Port Talbot Town Ladies
Cardiff Met Women v Cyncoed Ladies
Cardiff City FC Women v Llandudno Ladies FC
Swansea City Ladies v Aberystwyth Town Ladies