Celtic: Greg Taylor 'in contention' for debut against Kilmarnock after Boli Bolingoli injury

Greg Taylor has had to wait for his first Celtic appearance

Greg Taylor is in the running to make his Celtic debut against his former side, Kilmarnock, on Sunday, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

First-choice left-back Boli Bolingoli has been ruled out of Sunday's Scottish Premiership game in Glasgow with a groin strain.

"Hopefully he'll only miss one or two games," Lennon said of the summer signing from Rapid Vienna.

"Greg is in contention. He'll be ready to play if called upon."

Bolingoli will also miss Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final at home to Glasgow rivals Partick Thistle after picking up the injury in Thursday's 1-1 draw away to Rennes in the Europa League group stage.

"It's a slight groin strain and he just felt it getting progressively worse," Lennon, who also revealed that striker Leigh Griffiths had recovered from a dead-leg, explained.

"Obviously he didn't want it further deteriorating and taking him out for a considerable period of time."

Taylor joined Celtic on a four-year contract on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Lennon believes that, as well as filling in at left-back, his new 21-year-old signing could also help by offering some insights into the side now managed by Angelo Alessio.

"I haven't seen too much of Kilmarnock, but obviously Greg is here and he can give me a full rundown tomorrow of what to expect," Lennon said.

"But they've had a fantastic couple of seasons and I'm sure Angelo will be looking to maintain that.

"We've always had difficult games against Kilmarnock. Whether it be home or away. I expect Sunday to be no different."

Alessio, who succeeded Steve Clarke this summer, was under pressure after a surprise Europa League qualifying defeat by Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay Nomads and a poor start to the Premiership campaign.

"It was a difficult start for him," Lennon added. "He's trying to get his own ideas or practices across to the players.

"Now you can say they're starting to take shape. They've had a couple of great results of late and I think that takes a bit of character from the coach."