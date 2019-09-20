Steven Gerrard: Rangers & Celtic need more help on kick-offs from SPFL

Steven Gerrard (centre) was in light-hearted mood at training with coaches Tom Culshaw and Gary McAllister

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his side and Celtic need more help with kick-off times after European games from the Scottish Professional Football League.

The two Glasgow sides were in Europa League action on Thursday.

Rangers play at St Johnstone at 12:15 BST on Sunday, while league leaders Celtic host Kilmarnock at 13:00.

"We are not complaining. It is the way it is. But they go the other way and make them earlier," said Gerrard.

"Certainly for us and Celtic, you would like to think that our own league would help us in terms of kick-off times."

Rangers began their Europa League Group G campaign with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord, with Celtic drawing 1-1 at Rennes in the earlier kick-off.

Gerrard's side trail the reigning Scottish Premiership champions by three points going into Sunday's league games.

The two Glasgow sides kick-off before Hibernian host Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the season at 15:00.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard added: "I probably haven't been up here long enough to maybe bring that up - but it is not good, is it?

"You are kicking off at eight o'clock on a Thursday night and your players, [with] the adrenaline, can't get to sleep until three or four o'clock in the morning - and then our league, who are supposed to be our governing body who help us, go and agree a kick-off time at 12:15 on Sunday."