'Even stats need a good pre-season' - recounting the story of Northern Ireland football's numbers man

Enniskillen-born Gillespie has lived in Fareham, Hampshire, for over 30 years

He's reluctant to admit it, but Marshall Gillespie probably knows more about football in Northern Ireland than anyone else.

If you read or hear an interesting statistic about the Irish League or the Northern Ireland international team, there is every chance the 57-year-old former nurse has produced it.

Indeed, such is the trust people now have in the Enniskillen native, he could say almost anything and it would be accepted as true - something he put to the test recently during a Northern Ireland match.

"I said to a few of the guys in the media area that it was the first time four Northern Ireland players were wearing orange boots in an international at Windsor Park," he explained.

"'Really?' they asked. I told them I was joking, but they did look at me as if it was true. I know quite a bit but not something like that.

"Friends have said to me in the past that I could say anything and people would believe it. Maybe so, but I'm very honest. I take the utmost care in putting my information together.

"The key is doing the donkey work in the summer - a pre-season for stats if you will. I'll sit down for hours, study specific teams or players and then I'll have an idea of what to keep an eye out for."

'If you look for long enough you'll see something'

Gillespie had done his homework on Crusaders during the summer

When Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders lost to Coleraine on Saturday, many observers were aware that it was their first league defeat of the season.

What most people didn't realise, however, was that it was the Crues' 650th loss in the top flight since they first entered senior football in 1949. Until, that is, Gillespie's tweet dropped.

"I'd been sitting on that one for a while," he reflected.

So, what's the process that leads to having knowledge about such milestones to hand as soon as they happen?

"I have a spreadsheet for every team in the Premiership, with details of their results going back to day one. I update that on a Monday, then it's a case of studying the numbers for any significant patterns that are developing.

"I suppose my brain has just become attuned to it. At times I find myself just staring at a screen but if you look for long enough you will soon see something. For example, the weekend before Crusaders' defeat, I tweeted that Kirk Millar scored Linfield's 7,000th goal when he hit the winner in the Blues' 1-0 win over Glentoran.

"One of the weirder ones was last season when I tweeted that the last eight league goals that Linfield had scored against Crusaders were by players whose Christian name began with J.

"And one of the tweets I'm most proud of was quite a straightforward one about Northern Ireland's record in Euro qualifiers under Michael O'Neill - ahead of the Germany game they had won 10 and drawn three of the 14 matches. Simple, but it got a lot of pick-up."

How a boyhood hobby became a business

Gillespie's office at home is full of books with football information

As a young football fan growing up in County Fermanagh, Gillespie developed a liking for football yearbooks.

"I had a head for facts and figures - I could always maintain weird and wonderful information," explained Gillespie, who has lived in England since leaving Northern Ireland in 1987 to pursue a career in nursing.

"I'd get an edition of the Rothmans Football Yearbook, pick out the Northern Ireland players from the lists and follow their careers, even youth internationals who maybe never went on to play for the senior side."

Such was the time Gillespie was devoting to researching and maintaining data on Northern Ireland football, he left his full-time nursing job in 1997 to focus on this new freelance career.

"I always had the dream of doing an Irish League edition of the Rothmans Yearbook, which I did for the first time in 1990. I then started doing an Irish League preview column in the Belfast Telegraph, called 'The Statman', and it all took off from there.

"It's so much easier now to gather stats online but back then I had to rely on my parents posting rolled up copies of the local papers across to me. I would also have to send handwritten letters to the club programme editors for specific information."

Reporting for international duty

Michael O'Neill is the third Northern Ireland manager that Gillespie has provided statistics for

As well as supplying weekly statistics to a range of media outlets from his home near Portsmouth, where the father of two lives with his wife, a lot of Gillespie's working week is consumed with a role he carries out for the Irish FA.

"I go through all divisions of the English and Scottish leagues - as well as the Irish League - and record a wide range of information on every player from Northern Ireland," he explained.

"It all goes into a formatted spreadsheet which is sent to the Irish FA after every round of games. It started when Lawrie Sanchez was in charge - I produced the stats for him and then Nigel Worthington before doing what I do now for Michael O'Neill."

While members of the football media industry will have been long-aware of Gillespie's work, the advent of social media has brought him to the attention of more fans, managers and players.

"People will message me to ask something and I will always help them if I can. I get players tweeting me at times too - when Jamie McGonigle left Coleraine I sent him all his statistics from his time with the club."

Northern Ireland, George Best and being the best

Gillespie and his son Calum, named after George Best's son, enjoyed watching Northern Ireland at the 2016 Euros in France

Being a football fan was what started Gillespie on this path. The grandfather remains as devoted as ever to supporting Northern Ireland, and it will come as little surprise that he has a statistic to prove it.

"I've only missed one international in Belfast in the last 30 years, despite living in England. It was a 2-1 friendly loss to Sweden on 24 April 1996 - Gerard McMahon in the 84th minute with his only ever international goal," he remembers.

"I've attended 148 internationals at Windsor Park and was at the win over Ukraine in the Euros with my son, which was just fantastic."

As Gillespie's Twitter followers may have guessed from his choice of profile image, George Best is a hero of his. He never met the former Manchester United star, but almost did.

"My wife found his agent's contact details and, unbeknown to me, invited him to my 40th birthday party," he explained.

"George never made the party, but a few months later I did get a signed letter from him wishing me happy birthday. That was the mark of the man. I've collected all sorts of memorabilia on him which I keep in my office."

And when it comes to the numbers game, is Gillespie the best in Northern Ireland football?

"It's difficult to say, but I've been doing it diligently for 35 years. I don't think anyone has the information and stats that I have."