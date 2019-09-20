John Herron: Glentoran midfielder charged with breaching betting regulations

Herron is a former Scotland Under 21 international

Glentoran's John Herron has been charged with breaching betting regulations by the Irish FA.

The former Celtic midfielder will appear before the IFA's Disciplinary Committee on 2 October and could be suspended or fined.

The charge relates to the player placing bets on three matches within Northern Ireland in February 2019.

The games involved have not been disclosed by the IFA or Glentoran.

"Article 17 states that where any person or body has breached or caused or contributed to the breach of any of the Articles (of Association) or brings the game of Association Football into disrepute, that person or body shall be liable to expulsion, suspension, fine and/or such other penalty or sanction as the Board/Disciplinary Committee may think fit," an Irish FA statement said.

"The Irish FA's Football Regulations state that the integrity of matches and competitions is violated by anyone who: (46a) acts in a manner that is likely to exert an unlawful or undue influence on the course and/or result of a match or competition with a view to gaining an advantage for himself or a third party; (46b) participates directly or indirectly in betting or similar activities relating to competition matches or who has a direct or indirect financial interest in such activities."

Herron joined the Glens in August 2018 after previous spells with Blackpool and Cowdenbeath.