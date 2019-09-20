Women's Irish Cup final: Glens star Jessie Davis says winning trophy 'is everything'

Davis helped Glentoran lift the League Cup in June

2019 Women's Irish Cup final Venue: Windsor Park Date: Saturday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live streaming and match report on the BBC Sport NI website

Glentoran's Jessie Davis has said she and her team-mates are desperate to complete a hat-trick of cup wins by lifting the Irish Cup.

The Glens take on rivals Linfield in Saturday's final at Windsor Park, in what is a repeat of the decider they won last season with two late goals.

"All eyes are on the final," said Virginia native Davis, who made the move to east Belfast in May.

"We've been thinking about it and focusing on it for a while now.

"Everyone is so excited to get in and play in the stadium. It's everything - people have been talking to me about winning the Irish Cup since the beginning of the season.

"There have been a lot of things along the way that we have wanted to do, and we have done a few of those, but this is the last one and we are ready for it."

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Glens strike late to beat Blues in cup decider

Glentoran lifted the 2018 Irish Cup in dramatic fashion as two goals from Makyla Mulholland in the final five minutes saw them come from a goal behind to grab the trophy.

"I've seen Makyla's goals many, many times and I've heard about the buzz that there was during the build-up," added Davis.

"There is huge excitement around this final. Everyone is talking about the memories from last year and what it would be like to lift the trophy again."

Until Mulholland's last-gasp goals, it had looked like a second-half strike from Megan Bell was going to win the trophy for the Blues.

Linfield captain Kirsty McGuinness remembers the pain of that defeat well and is determined to come out on the winning side on Saturday.

McGuinness was appointed Linfield skipper before the start of this season

"Last year hurt a lot - going 1-0 up and losing 2-1 is not great for a cup final," she said.

"That definitely is an incentive for this year when hopefully it will be the opposite and we will be the ones lifting the trophy at the end of the 90 minutes.

"Every match we have played against them this season has been really tight, apart from the first game which we won 3-0.

"We are two big teams with a long, long rivalry and I'm expecting there to be great battle on the pitch.

"There was a great crowd and atmosphere at last year's final, which was brilliant for the game, and hopefully Saturday night will be the same."

Linfield are still in contention for a league and cup double ahead of the last round of Women's Premiership fixtures next Wednesday.

They are three points behind behind leaders Sion Swifts, but, with the Strabane outfit having played all their games, a win for the Blues by seven goals or more away to Derry City would secure them the title.

t