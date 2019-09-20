Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool, Arsenal, Grezda, Ricksen, Partick, Blyth, Ballymena

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Out-of-favour Rangers winger Eros Grezda faces a club probe after being accused of spitting on Ballymena United'sAndrew Burns while playing in Rangers Colts' 1-0 Challenge Cup win in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. (Scottish Sun)

Ballymena United have praised Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, who was captaining the club's colts side on Wednesday, for coming to their dressing-room to apologise after winger Eros Grezda was accused of spitting on home defender Andrew Burns during the Glasgow side's 1-0 Challenge Cup win. The Albania international's Ibrox future could now be on the line. (Daily Record)

Sheyi Ojo, the Liverpool winger on loan with Rangers, says it was always his plan to pay tribute to Fernando Ricksen, the former Ibrox captain who died this week after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, after he immediately pointed to the sky following his stunning strike that secured a Europa League win over Feyenoord at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie believes that the red-hot atmosphere inside Roazhon Park swayed referee Jose Maria Sanchez into denying him a penalty and sending off team-mate Vakoun Issouf Bayo in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw against Stade Rennais. (The National)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes that the lack of VAR - it is not planned to be introduced to the Europa League until next season - cost his side a win in Rennes after Ryan Christie had a penalty claim denied during the 1-1 draw in France. (Daily Record)

Former Kilmarnock manager Lee Clark, currently with Blyth Spartans in the sixth tier of English football, is eyeing the vacancy at Scottish Championship club Partick Thistle.(Daily Record)

Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller, who had a brief spell as Livingston player-manager last year, has ruled himself out of the running to be the Firhill side's permanent team boss despite being part of the caretaker team. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney has paid for new strips for his friends' Bullfrog amateur team. (Evening Times)

Striker Tony Watt says he is loving life in Bulgaria so much after his summer move to CSKA Sofia from St Johnstone and marriage to wife Gabriella that he has cut down his time on Playstation, where he has built a hefty online following watching him play and even launched his own film review website. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Sam Johnson is likely to be chosen by Scotland on Friday to partner Duncan Taylor at centre against Ireland in Sunday's World Cup opener in Japan. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Back-row Magnus Bradbury has been left in stand-by limbo having been called to Japan by Scotland but with the injured Jamie Ritchie set to miss Sunday's World Cup opener against Ireland but not yet the tournament as a whole. (Edinburgh Evening News)