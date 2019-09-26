Stoke City v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored four goals in eight Championship appearances this season

Stoke City have no fresh injury or suspension concerns as they go in search of a first win of the season at home to Nottingham Forest.

Skipper Ryan Shawcross remains their only absentee as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Forest head into the game knowing a win will take them top of the table.

The Reds are likely to revert to a similar line-up to their victory over Barnsley last weekend following League Cup defeat at Arsenal in midweek.

Left-back Yuri Ribeiro impressed at the Emirates Stadium and looks set to keep his place, while it is hoped midfielder Joe Lolley will be fit after he limped out of the action with nine minutes remaining.

One of Tiago Silva or Joao Carvalho is expected to drop to the bench.

Match facts