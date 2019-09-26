Stoke City v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Stoke City have no fresh injury or suspension concerns as they go in search of a first win of the season at home to Nottingham Forest.
Skipper Ryan Shawcross remains their only absentee as he continues his recovery from a broken leg.
Forest head into the game knowing a win will take them top of the table.
The Reds are likely to revert to a similar line-up to their victory over Barnsley last weekend following League Cup defeat at Arsenal in midweek.
Left-back Yuri Ribeiro impressed at the Emirates Stadium and looks set to keep his place, while it is hoped midfielder Joe Lolley will be fit after he limped out of the action with nine minutes remaining.
One of Tiago Silva or Joao Carvalho is expected to drop to the bench.
Match facts
- Stoke are unbeaten in six home games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W2 D4) since a 1-0 defeat in March 1994.
- Nottingham Forest haven't lost consecutive away league visits to Stoke since losing three in a row between March 1930 and Christmas Day 1931.
- Stoke City are winless in their last 14 Championship games (D6 L8), and are one of just two sides without a victory in the division so far this season (along with Huddersfield).
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last five away league games (W3 D2), and are looking to secure three consecutive victories on the road for the first time since March 2013.
- No side has lost more points from winning positions in the Championship this season than Stoke (8), with the Potters losing two and drawing one of the three games in which they've led.
- Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban has been directly involved in four goals in his four away league games this season (3 goals, 1 assist).