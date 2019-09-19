Airdrionians: Manager Ian Murray signs new deal

Ian Murray's Airdrieonians lost to Celtic in the Scottish Cup back in January

Airdrieonians manager Ian Murray has signed a two-year extension with the Scottish League One club.

First appointed boss at the Penny Cars Stadium last October, Murray had a month left to run on his current deal.

The Lanarkshire side sit fourth in the table, four points off leaders East Fife.

"I feel it comes at the right time," the former Scotland and Rangers defender told the Airdrieonians website.

"I'm really happy here, and it was a very quick conversation - the whole thing was done overnight, really. Everyone at the club is singing from the same hymn sheet, which is very important, and I'm delighted to be here to continue the progression of the club."