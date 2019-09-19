Rick Parry: Ex-Liverpool and Premier League chief executive to become EFL chairman

Rick Parry was the Premier League's first chief executive and left to take up the same role with Liverpool in 1997

Former Premier League and Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry is set to be appointed as the English Football League's new chairman.

Parry is the EFL board's recommended successor to Ian Lenagan.

The EFL's 72 clubs will meet on 26 September and if endorsed by them, the 64-year-old will be ratified at a general meeting in the coming months.

He joins the EFL at time of crisis, as they face legal threats and deal with clubs in financial trouble.

Championship side Middlesbrough are set to sue the organisation for allegedly failing to uphold their financial rules with regards to the Derby County owner's purchase of Pride Park.

Financial issues in the game have been brought into sharp focus this season, with Bury expelled by from the EFL, while fellow League One side Bolton started the campaign with a 12-point deduction after going into administration.

The EFL has since announced a comprehensive review into the regulations and procedures concerning the financial sustainability of its member clubs.

Meanwhile, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee are looking into the role the EFL and Football Association play in safeguarding clubs.

Parry, the Premier League's first chief executive who went on to spend 12 years in a similar job with Liverpool from 1997, will be tasked with "overseeing the growth and development of the EFL with the aim of ensuring the continued strength" of its competitions.

In a statement, the EFL said that Parry was "one of the UK's most experienced leaders in football".

Debbie Jevans, who has been serving as executive chair since Lenagan's departure, will return to an independent director role, with the hunt for a replacement for former chief executive Shaun Harvey ongoing.