Egypt appoint Hossam El Badry as national team's new head coach

Hossam El Badry was previously coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has named Hossam El Badry as the national team's new head coach.

He succeeds Javier Aguirre who was sacked from his position in July after the Pharaohs' defeat by South Africa on home soil in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The EFA has decided to appoint Hossam El Badry as the new coach for the Egyptian senior team following a meeting on Wednesday," Egypt's FA said in a statement.

No further details have been revealed about his contract.

El Badry, 59, started his coaching career at Al Ahly in 2005 as an assistant before taking charge as head coach in 2009 for one year.

In 2011 he took over as coach of Sudan's Al-Merreikh SC before heading back to Egypt for short stints as coach at ENPPI and then again at Al Ahly.

He spent a brief period in Libya with Al-Ahly Tripoli in 2013 and returned to Egypt to coach the country's Under-23's.

El Badry's long association with Al Ahly continued in 2016 when he guided the team until his departure in 2018 following a shock defeat in the African Champions League.

As a former Al Ahly player he won several trophies with the Egyptian club - and as coach, he led the Cairo giants to two Egyptian Premier League titles, one Egypt Cup triumph, the Egypt Super Cup, and an African Champions League crown.

El Badry's first competitive games as coach of the Pharaohs will be in November when they begin their bid to reach the 2021 Nations Cup finals in Cameroon.

Egypt have been drawn in Group G of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying alongside Kenya, Togo and Comoros.

The Pharaohs' first qualifiers will be at home to Kenya and Togo in November.