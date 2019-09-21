Quiz: Can you name the British scorers of 20 goals in a Premier League season?

Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a flying start to the Premier League season as he stands joint leading scorer with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

The England international, 21, has scored seven goals in his last three league games after being given his opportunity by boss Frank Lampard.

Liverpool visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Abraham hoping to continue the form that has seen him score a treble and two doubles in successive league matches.

But as Abraham leads the way in the scoring charts, can you name the 20 British players who have scored 20 or more goals in a single Premier League season?