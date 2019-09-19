Our players are attracting scouts' attention - Derry boss Declan Devine

Derry are two points behind Bohemians with a game in hand

Derry City manager Declan Devine has said a number of his players are attracting the attention of English and Scottish clubs.

Devine was responding to speculation this week that Celtic and Everton are interested in on-loan Sheffield United striker David Parkhouse.

The Candystripes are preparing to welcome fellow European hopefuls Bohemians to the Brandywell tomorrow.

"It's not just David who is attracting attention," said Devine.

"I've said to the squad that there are two or three other players that clubs from England are coming to watch on a regular basis.

"I know as well that Dundalk are watching our players because of the impact we have made against them.

"Scouts are coming in their droves to the Brandywell and when they do that it's testament to the team and the football club. They don't come to watch teams with bad players.

"We're a good side and that's ultimately what it's about - good players on the pitch. We have young players who excite people and who can go on to the next level."

Parkhouse has been in excellent goalscoring form for Derry

Friday night's Premier Division match between Derry and Bohs is a crucial one, with both sides locked in a battle to secure a European place.

Bohemians are currently third, two points ahead of Devine's side, but the Dublin outfit have played a game more.

"We wanted to be in the mix until the end of the season and now we have an opportunity to qualify for Europe, which would be very special for a new group of players," Devine added.

"There will still be a lot of football to be played no matter who wins on Friday night, but there's no doubt that whoever wins will be in the driving seat.

"Qualifying for Europe has to be the aim but before that we have to beat Bohs, which is going to be very difficult. It is something we haven't done all season and the players know the magnitude of the game."