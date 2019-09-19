Callum Hudson-Odoi signs new five-year Chelsea deal thought to be worth £180k a week

Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new five-year deal with Chelsea understood to be worth £180,000 a week.

The contract ends months of speculation about the 18-year-old England winger's future.

In January, Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request after Chelsea rejected a £35m bid from Bayern Munich.

But the teenager received assurances about his future from new manager Frank Lampard in the summer, and indicated then he was ready to commit his future.

He is set to return to the first team after recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in April.

Throughout the negotiations, playing time is understood to have been the key issue for Hudson-Odoi, who made 24 appearances and scored five goals under former boss Maurizio Sarri last season.

But he had to wait until April to make his first Premier League start, having already made his England debut.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard has said the academy graduate can be a "huge player" for his team.

Midfielders Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have signed new deals since Lampard took over from Sarri.