Peter Beardsley: Former Newcastle United coach suspended from football

Former Newcastle United Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley has been suspended from all football-related activity for 32 weeks after being found to have been racially abusive to players.

Beardsley was charged by the Football Association with three counts of using racist language to players in March.

He left Newcastle after a 14-month club investigation and had "categorically denied" the claims.

Beardsley has been ordered to complete a face-to-face education course.

More to follow.