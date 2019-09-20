Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

With both Celtic and Rangers having played in the Europa League this week there are three fixtures on Sunday, including a vital Edinburgh derby.

Hearts are still without a win in their opening five fixtures, while Hibernian's only victory came on the opening day.

Catch up with the team news and stats for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Livingston v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston defender Ricki Lamie is hoping to be fit after getting through 80 minutes on his return from a knock against Rangers last week while Lyndon Dykes is suspended following his red card.

Midfielders Funso Ojo (hamstring) and Craig Bryson (ankle) add to Aberdeen's lengthy injury list, although winger Jon Gallagher should be available after picking up an injury against St Johnstone last week.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "The day we take our foot off the gas is the day we receive a skelping. We can't afford that."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It is always that bit tougher when it is away from home and on the astro. Livi deserve all the plaudits they get because, even more so since losing players, they get the best out of players."

Did you know? Aberdeen are unbeaten in their last nine top-flight meetings with Livingston (W6 D3), keeping a clean sheet in six of those.

Motherwell v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne is to see a specialist over his groin problem. Long-term absentee David Turnbull (knee) is the only other player unavailable.

Ross County are awaiting the results of a scan on midfielder Iain Vigurs' foot and he won't be risked.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "If we win on Saturday we can go into second place, albeit for 24 hours. There's a little incentive there."

Ross County striker Ross Stewart: "We had a good win over St Mirren last week and go down to Fir Park with a lot of belief."

Did you know? Since Ross County first joined the Scottish top flight in 2012, Motherwell have only lost two of their 12 home league meetings with them (W7 D3), winning both of the last two by a 2-0 scoreline.

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Defender Gary MacKenzie will miss out with concussion after being struck in the face with the ball from close range last weekend.

Hamilton have Steve Davies and Scott Martin back in the squad after the pair made their comebacks for the reserves against Motherwell on Monday.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We're going in to this game on the back of three narrow defeats which is never ideal. Sometimes it's just about getting a break of the ball and in the last few games we've not had that.

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "The biggest concern I have in football is getting the players back down to earth quickly after you play one of the Old Firm, put in a decent performance and the players get a few pats on the back."

Did you know? Since the start of last season, Hamilton have lost 15 of their 21 away games in the Scottish Premiership (71%), more than any other side.

St Johnstone v Rangers (Sun, 12:15)

St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt miss the visit of parent club Rangers under the terms of his loan deal. Left-back Callum Booth comes into the squad after signing on a short-term deal.

Steven Gerrard has a few players nursing knocks from Thursday's Europa League win over Feyenoord and will make changes. Wingers Ryan Kent and Jordan Jones remain out.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "Steven Gerrard has done a great job since he came in - this year they're playing with more intensity and tempo, and they've got quality throughout the side."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "It is not good when you are kicking off at 8 o'clock on a Thursday night and your players, (with) the adrenaline and you can't get a sleep until three or four o'clock in the morning and then our league, who are supposed to be our governing body who help us, go and agree a kick-off time at 12.15 on Sunday."

Did you know? St. Johnstone have only won one of their last 17 Scottish Premiership fixtures versus Rangers (D4 L12), a 3-1 win at Ibrox in December 2017.

Celtic v Kilmarnock (Sun, 13:00)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths should be back in contention after missing the 1-1 Europa League draw in Rennes with a dead leg. Left-back Boli Bolingoli is absent after picking up a groin strain against the French side.

Kilmarnock have a full squad to pick from and could hand debuts to Harvey St Clair, Stephen Hendrie and Jan Koprivec.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Kilmarnock have had a couple of great results of late and I think that takes a bit of character from the coach."

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "Celtic are like Juventus in Italy - it's an extra tough game because they have a lot of good players and they can rotate good players. They have a big squad so after a European game they will not have a problem."

Did you know? Celtic are the only side with a 100% winning record from the opening five Scottish Premiership games this season - they last won each of their opening six league matches to a season back in 2010-11 (won their first eight) during Neil Lennon's first stint in charge.

Hibernian v Hearts of Midlothian (Sun, 15:00)

Hibernian will be without Vykintas Slivka after a scan revealed a fracture in his ankle.

Hearts boss Craig Levein could be handed a triple injury boost with Joel Pereira (thigh), Michael Smith and Steven Naismith (both hamstring) pushing to be available. But Conor Washington is out for three months with a hamstring injury.

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "We've got a good group of lads here but we need an edge. You've got to be honest with each other, you've got to tell people if they're not doing their jobs."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "There isn't any situation where I've looked and thought we've not got the players to get us out of this."

Did you know? Hearts have scored a league-high 86% of their Scottish Premiership goals in the second half of their games this season (six out of seven), while Hibernian have conceded more goals in the second half (10) than any other side in the competition so far.