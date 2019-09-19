Fifa rankings: Republic of Ireland move above Northern Ireland

David McGoldrick scored the Republic's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Switzerland

The Republic of Ireland have moved above Northern Ireland in the latest Fifa world rankings.

Mick McCarthy's side have moved up four places to 28th, while Michael O'Neill's men have dropped four places to 33rd.

NI lost 2-0 to Germany in a home Euro qualifier earlier this month, four days after defeating Luxembourg 1-0 in a friendly at Windsor Park.

The Republic drew 1-1 with Switzerland in a qualifier before beating Bulgaria 3-1 in a friendly.

England remain in fourth position, Wales are up one place to 23rd and Scotland have moved down four places to 52nd.

Northern Ireland's defeat by Germany came after they had won their opening four qualifiers, home and away to Belarus and Estonia.

It leaves them sitting second in Group C, behind leaders Germany on goal difference, with matches home and away against the Netherlands and a visit to Germany left.

The Republic are sitting top of Group D, two points ahead of Denmark, having won three and drawn two of their five qualifying matches.

McCarthy's side have still to travel to Georgia and Switzerland before hosting the Danes in their final group game.