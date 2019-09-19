Aberdeen: Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson add to Derek McInnes' 'worst injury crisis'

Breaking news

Fresh injury blows to Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson have led manager Derek McInnes to describe it as the worst crisis in his time at the club.

Ojo, the Belgian signed from Scunthorpe United, will be sidelined for the next three months.

Fellow midfielder Craig Bryson, the former Scotland international who also arrived this summer, from Derby County, has been ruled out for a month.

They join a host of other first team players in the treatment room.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you