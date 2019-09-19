Aberdeen: Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson add to Derek McInnes' 'worst injury crisis'

Fresh injury blows to Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson have led manager Derek McInnes to describe it as the worst crisis in his time at the club.

Ojo, the Belgian signed from Scunthorpe United, will be sidelined for the next three months.

Fellow midfielder Craig Bryson, the former Scotland international who also arrived this summer, from Derby County, has been ruled out for a month.

They join a host of other first team players in the treatment room.

