Ilias Chair: QPR midfielder signs new three-year contract

Ilias Chair was born in Belgium but also qualifies for Morocco

QPR midfielder Ilias Chair has signed a new three-year contract.

Chair, 21, has impressed since being given a run in the Rangers side by manager Mark Warburton.

He has made eight appearances this season and 21 in total for the Championship club since being signed from Belgian outfit Lierse SK in 2017.

The Morocco Under-23 international spent the second half of last season on loan with Stevenage, scoring six goals in 16 appearances.