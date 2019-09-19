Lewis Holtby: Blackburn Rovers sign former Tottenham midfielder on two-year deal

Lewis Holtby has returned to England four years after leaving Tottenham

Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of former Tottenham midfielder Lewis Holtby on a two-year contract.

Holtby, who has played three times for Germany, recently turned 29 and was a free agent, having left Hamburg when his contract expired during the summer.

He made 42 appearances for Tottenham and his previous time in England also included a loan spell at Fulham.

He joined Hamburg on loan from Spurs in 2014 and signed a permanent deal the following year.

