Gareth Bale's fail ranks among the greatest goals that never were

Gareth Bale's exquisite finish against Paris Saint Germain was ruled out after review

Gareth Bale has scored plenty of stunning goals in his Real Madrid career and almost added another highlight to his career show reel against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Wales forward juggled his way through the home defence before lobbing home goalkeeper Keylor Navas from the edge of the penalty area.

Unfortunately for Bale and manager Zinedine Zidane - whose side were beaten 3-0 - the goal was ruled out by referee Anthony Taylor after VAR decided the ball had brushed the player's hand.

It got us thinking about some of the other goals that might have been amongst the greatest... if only they'd been allowed to stand.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal v Spain, 2010

Cristiano Ronaldo could have several contenders but the best came for Portugal against Spain. After surging into the area he threw off several defenders with a neat turn. He then curled the ball inside the far post, only for offside team mate Nani to head the ball as it crossed the line.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored over 90 goals for Portugal

A furious Ronaldo hurled his armband to the floor convinced it had already crossed the line. Nani did subsequently apologise to Ronaldo, saying "it was a great piece of play and I shouldn't have ruined it".

Edinson Cavani: Barcelona v Napoli, 2011

Edinson Cavani is another player whose genius has fallen foul of referees and VAR on numerous occasions. Perhaps the most spectacular was an overhead kick for Napoli in a pre-season tournament game against Barcelona.

Uruguay star Edison Cavani has played for clubs including Palermo, Napoli and Paris Saint Germain

Marek Hamsik headed across goal at the Nou Camp and Cavani's acrobatic bicycle effort crashed in off the underside of the bar. Unfortunately for the Uruguayan, team-mate Hamsik was ruled offside and worse, Napoli lost 5-0.

Cheick Tiote: Newcastle v Manchester City, 2014

This one caused uproar at St James' Park. Cheick Tiote looked to have equalised with a long-range blast against Premier League Leaders Manchester City. Controversially referee Mike Jones ruled an offside Yoan Gouffran was interfering with play.

Referee Mike Jones explains his decision to puzzled Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote. Manchester City won the game 2-0

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew said the decision to disallow the "wonder" goal was an "injustice" and Jones wasn't given a game the following week.

Kevin Keegan: Southampton v Manchester United, 1981

This one comes well before the days of video technology, phases of play, passive and active players and assistant referees waiting before putting their flags up.

Kevin Keegan celebrates prematurely against Manchester United in 1981

An impressive build up by the home side was finished in spectacular fashion by Kevin Keegan with a 20-yard scissors kick. Lengthy celebrations were eventually cut short after another Saints player was deemed offside.

Frank Lampard: England v Germany, 2010

Which brings us to the non-goal credited with forcing football to finally accept the need for video technology.

Lampard's edge-of-the-box strike clearly crossed the line off the underside of the bar, and would have levelled the 2010 World Cup last 16 game against Germany at 2-2.

Germany beat England 4-1 in the 2010 World Cup last 16 game in Bloemfontein

Instead England lost the game in South Africa, then Fifa president Sepp Blatter apologised and ultimately we got Video Assistant Referees.

And without them Bale's Real Madrid wonder goal in Paris would never have been ruled out.

What are the best disallowed goals you have seen and should they make it into the top five above? Share your comments below.