Women's Continental League Cup: Sheffield United shock Liverpool with late winner

Sheffield United's Jade Pennock hit a 94th-minute winner as the Championship side twice came from behind to win 3-2 at top-flight Liverpool in the Women's Continental League Cup.

Ashley Hodson put the Reds ahead in the Group One North opener at Prenton Park and Niamh Charles restored their lead after Katie Wilkinson levelled.

But Mandy Cusack rifled in a second equaliser with three minutes remaining.

Liverpool's Jade Bailey was then sent off and Pennock won it in added time.

Cup holders Manchester City made a winning start to their campaign as they swept aside Leicester 5-0, with Caroline Weir and Pauline Bremer both netting doubles before Tessa Wullaert added the fifth with a curling strike.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal matched that scoreline, with striker Beth Mead grabbing a hat-trick in her side's rout of London City Lionesses, while Jill Roord and Emma Mitchell also found the net.

Chelsea faced sterner resistance at home to West Ham but, after a goalless first half, goals from Bethany England and Guro Reiten earned the Blues a 2-0 victory.

Brooke Chaplen scored a goal in each half as Reading eased to a 4-0 success at Tottenham, with Ashleigh Neville putting through her own net before Millie Farrow hit the fourth.

A header from Birmingham substitute Rachel Williams proved to be the only goal as the Blues edged out Everton to avenge their 1-0 Women's Super League defeat a fortnight ago.

Molly Sharpe's double helped Durham to a 3-0 win against Aston Villa, while Kayleigh Green netted two penalties in Brighton's 3-0 victory at Charlton and Rea Laudat hit the winner as Crystal Palace saw off Lewes 3-2.

Coventry United collected a bonus point by beating Blackburn 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the sides had fought out a 1-1 draw.

