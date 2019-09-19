Benik Afobe: Bristol City striker suffers serious knee injury

Benik Afobe joined Wolves in January 2015 having started his career with Arsenal

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe could be out for the rest of the Championship season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, reports BBC Radio Bristol.

The 26-year-old, who joined on loan from Stoke City in the summer, injured his knee in training this week.

The former Arsenal, Wolves and Bournemouth forward has scored three goals in five games for the Robins.

City, who are fourth in the table, have yet to confirm the injury to Afobe.