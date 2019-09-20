Irish Premiership: Crusaders preparing for tough tests ahead - Hegarty

Chris Hegarty has played an important part in Crusaders' impressive early-season form

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 21 September Kick-offs: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Crusaders defender Chris Hegarty says the Premiership pacesetters' upcoming difficult run of league fixtures will test their title credentials.

The Crues and Coleraine put their unbeaten records on the line when they meet at Ballycastle Road on Saturday.

Crusaders have scored the most goals and conceded the least of any team in the early stages of the campaign.

"It takes the first full round of fixtures to let you know where you are in the league," said Hegarty.

After playing Coleraine, Stephen Baxter's men face games against Glentoran, Linfield and Ballymena United, followed by their second encounters of the season against the Bannsiders and Glenavon as they continue their bid to regain the Gibson Cup.

"You don't really know where you stand until you have played every team at least once and we have a tough series of matches coming up," added Hegarty.

"Our win over Glenavon last week was a wee bit of a reality check for us as people were saying we would beat them comfortably because of the respective clubs' early-season form but it didn't work out like that.

"Having said that, everyone is flying and confidence is high. We have kept five clean sheets in seven games and as long as we continue in that mode we will always score goals because of the firepower we have at our disposal.

"We have a big squad full of potential scorers and loads of players are chipping in with goals."

'Opportunity to keep my standards high'

The former Rangers and Linfield player joined the north Belfast club from Dungannon Swifts in the summer and is revelling in his new surroundings at Seaview.

"Crusaders have certainly raised the bar for me in terms of professionalism. It is as professional a set-up as I have been in since I came home from Scotland.

"With a gym on-site and attention given to areas like sports science and strength and conditioning I have the opportunity to keep my standards high in terms of fitness and training.

"I feel fresher on Saturdays for having done that extra work and all the players and staff have been very welcoming."

Coleraine had captain Stephen McDonnell (pictured) and defender Adam Mullan sent-off at Ballymena last Saturday

The centre-back has been impressed with how second-placed Coleraine have performed since the return of manager Oran Kearney from St Mirren and anticipates a stern examination from the Bannsiders on Saturday.

"Coleraine seem to have taken up from where they were when Oran left and we haven't taken many points off them in recent games, particularly at the Showgrounds.

"They make their home a bit of a fortress so they will make it difficult for us but we just want to keep on winning. We are six points clear and it's all about the team getting results."