Kelvin Maynard: Former Burton and Antwerp defender shot and killed in Amsterdam

Maynard was at Burton Albion for just over two years

Former Burton Albion defender Kelvin Maynard has been shot and killed in Amsterdam, Dutch police have confirmed.

The 32-year-old was shot in his car and police are appealing for witnesses as they search for two suspects who they say escaped on a black scooter.

Officers from a nearby fire station tried to help Maynard but he later died of his injuries.

The Dutch-Surinamese player, who also had a spell at Royal Antwerp, was at non-league Dutch club Alphense Boys.