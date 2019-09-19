Rangers v Feyenoord: The lowdown on the in-form Europa League visitors

Jaap Stam's side sit seventh in the Eredivisie but are unbeaten this season

Europa League Group G: Rangers v Feyenoord Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 19 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Steven Gerrard and Jaap Stam successfully avoided one another for most of their playing careers, but they are thrust into opposition at Ibrox on Thursday.

Despite overlapping at club and international level, their one meeting resulted in joy for the Dutchman as Manchester United left Anfield with a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English top flight back in September 1999.

Now Stam brings his Feyenoord side to Glasgow for their Europa League Group G opener looking to extend a nine-game unbeaten run since he took over from former Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the summer.

The former Netherlands centre-half has continued his trend of making strong starts as a team boss - he only missed out on leading Reading to the Premier League in his first season in charge courtesy of a penalty shoot-out but was sacked after a dismal second season.

He also won his first three games as Zwolle boss after taking charge in December and early results will give him hope that he can build on Feyenoord's third place in the Eradivisie last season.

Scotland Under-21 centre-half George Johnson, who came through the Liverpool academy while Gerrard was coaching there, will be able to give Stam some insight into the Rangers boss having made a £270,000 switch to Feyenoord this summer.

The Manchester-born 20-year-old is, though, still awaiting his debut, as is fellow defender Marcos Senesi, the 22-year-old Argentine signed for £6.2m from San Lorenzo, while Irish midfielder Liam Kelly has played just once after his summer switch from Stam's former club, Reading.

So who will Rangers manager Gerard have earmarked as the main threats as he looks to start Group G with a win?

Ones to watch

Steven Berghuis (left) is hoping to overcome injury to play at Ibrox

Steven Berghuis: The Dutch forward found it impossible to break into the Watford side after his 2015 move from AZ Alkmaar, making only one start and 10 substitute appearances for the Premier League club. But he has shone since an initial loan and then £4.6m permanent return to his homeland two years ago and the 27-year-old has found the net five times in eight outings this season. That has taken him on to the 43 goal mark in 111 Feyenoord appearances and he has emerged as their main goal threat following veteran Robin van Persie's decision to retire this summer. A knee injury forced Berghuis, who has now been capped 15 times, to miss the weekend win over Den Haag, but he looks likely to return in time for the visit to Ibrox.

Leroy Fer: The powerful 29-year-old has made a good start to life back in his homeland after six years in England, having initially joined Norwich City from Twente for £4.4m before spells with Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City. Having spent three seasons with the Welsh side in the Premier League and Championship, he moved to Feyenoord as a replacement in central midfield for Tonny Vilhena, who was sold to Krasnodar for £8m. Fer scored twice in their 3-0 win over Hapoel Be'er Sheva as they qualified for the Europa League group stage and chipped in with a penalty in Sunday's 3-2 win over Den Haag. He and Renato Tapia, who has 50 caps for Peru yet is only 24, are experienced foils for 18-year-old emerging Turk Orkun Kokcu in central midfield.

Leroy Fer and Luciano Narsingh both joined Feyenoord from Swansea this summer

Luciano Narsingh: The Dutch forward also made the switch to Feyenoord after being freed by Swansea this summer and, like Berghuis, had a difficult time in English football. After his £4m switch from PSV Eindhoven, the 29-year-old made only 13 starts out of 40 appearances, scoring twice. However, back in his homeland, he has rediscovered the eye for goal that brought him to the Welsh club's attention, scoring in the Europa League qualifying win over Dinamo Tbilisi and finding the net with a clever chipped finish on Saturday as he led the line in place of the injured Berghuis.

Eric Botteghin: With the sale of emerging talent Jeremiah St Juste to Mainz for £8m, their 32-year-old Brazilian captain forms an ageing central defence along with Jan-Arie van der Heijden. Until two late own goals on Sunday, they had gone three games without conceding and so far in Europe they have gone four games with the loss of just one.