Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Rennes, Partick, Ayr, Clyde, Dumbarton, Jefferies

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Hearts manager Jim Jefferies has revealed that he briefly "died" during this week's heart attack. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Tommie Hoban, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in February while on loan to Aberdeen and has been released by Watford, has been invited to train with the Scottish Premiership club as he continues his rehabilitation and Dons manager Derek McInnes has not ruled out the possibility of signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland defender when he recovers fully. (Evening Express)

Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson has deleted Twitter account over abuse he received after Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League defeat by Napoli, the 25-year-old having been targeted by supporters after conceding a penalty on Tuesday. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes his side can win their Europa League group but also says any of the four teams are capable of topping the section. (The National)

Stade Rennais head coach Julien Stephan, whose side face Celtic in their opening Europa League group game on Thursday, believes that the Scottish champions have improved under Neil Lennon and are favourites to qualify along with Italian side Lazio. (The National)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who was dropped from the previous national squad, has been named in Colombia's preliminary, 37-man shortlist for their meet-up from 7-15 October. (The Herald)

Partick Thistle have placed their former midfielder, Danny Lennon, whose Clyde side sit sixth in Scottish League One after promotion last season, at the top of their wanted list after sacking Gary Caldwell, with Ayr United's Ian McCall and Dumbarton's Jim Duffy also under consideration. (Daily Record)

Ayr United's Ian McCall has emerged as the front runner to replace the sacked Gary Caldwell as Partick Thistle manager ahead of Clyde's Danny Lennon and former Firhill boss Alan Archibald. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers have further invested in their women's team by sanctioning a move to semi-professional status, becoming the first Scottish club to do so. (The Herald)