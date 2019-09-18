Women's Premiership: Linfield need seven-goal win in Derry to deny Sion Swifts title

Linfield have been attempting to chase down leaders Sion Swifts in the closing weeks of the season

Linfield Ladies will need to beat Derry City by seven goals or more next week to win a fourth straight Premiership title after Wednesday's goalfest.

The Blues ladies annihilated bottom side Comber Rec 18-0 as leaders Sion Swifts crushed Derry City 13-0 to keep their hopes alive of a first title.

But Swifts' campaign is now finished and now must hope that Derry, on home turf, can do them a favour next week.

In Wednesday's North Belfast derby, Crusaders beat Cliftonville 2-1.

Sasha Clare and Amy McGivern hit the Crues goals with Toni-Leigh Finnegan netting for the Reds.

Winky Kerr's Comber side now need at least a point at home to Crusaders next week to avoid bottom spot.