Women's Premiership: Linfield need seven-goal win in Derry to deny Sion Swifts title
- From the section Women's Football
Linfield Ladies will need to beat Derry City by seven goals or more next week to win a fourth straight Premiership title after Wednesday's goalfest.
The Blues ladies annihilated bottom side Comber Rec 18-0 as leaders Sion Swifts crushed Derry City 13-0 to keep their hopes alive of a first title.
But Swifts' campaign is now finished and now must hope that Derry, on home turf, can do them a favour next week.
In Wednesday's North Belfast derby, Crusaders beat Cliftonville 2-1.
Sasha Clare and Amy McGivern hit the Crues goals with Toni-Leigh Finnegan netting for the Reds.
Winky Kerr's Comber side now need at least a point at home to Crusaders next week to avoid bottom spot.