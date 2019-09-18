French League Cup to end from 2020 'to reduce season schedule'

French champions Paris St-Germain have won the League Cup a record eight times

The French football league (LFP) has voted to suspend its League Cup competition from next year.

The tournament, which was founded in 1994, includes all the clubs from France's two top divisions and some from the third tier.

The winners enter the Europa League but that place will now be determined by the Ligue 1 final table.

"This allows us to reduce the season schedule which gives players more time to recover," said an LFP statement.

"Depending on the market, the LFP reserves the right to relaunch the competition at a later date."

The move means that only England, of Europe's top five leagues, will have a League Cup from next season.