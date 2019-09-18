Victor Lindelof: Man Utd defender signs deal to 2024 with option for further year

Victor Lindelof signing his new contract alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Victor Lindelof, pictured with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, joined Manchester United from Benfica in June 2017

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has signed a new contract through to the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year.

The Sweden international, 25, has made 74 appearances for the club since joining from Benfica for £31m in June 2017.

"Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home," said Lindelof.

"I've grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years."

More to follow.

