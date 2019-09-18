Victor Lindelof: Man Utd defender signs deal to 2024 with option for further year
-
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has signed a new contract through to the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year.
The Sweden international, 25, has made 74 appearances for the club since joining from Benfica for £31m in June 2017.
"Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home," said Lindelof.
"I've grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years."
More to follow.