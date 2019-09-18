Thursday's gossip column: Pogba, Zidane, Van Dijk, Sancho

Manchester United hope to convince 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba to sign a new contract. England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 26, and 17-year-old England Under-21 forward Mason Greenwood are also in line for new deals. (Standard)

Fuming Real Madrid fans have called for Zinedine Zidane to be sacked as Real Madrid boss after Paris St-Germain thrashed his side in the Champions League. (Sun)

Juventus rejected the chance to sign Dani Alves this summer before the 36-year-old Brazil defender joined Sao Paulo on a free transfer. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United sent an official to watch Norwegian forward Erling Haaland, 19, as he introduced himself to the European stage by scoring a hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg on his Champions League debut. (Salzburger Nachrichten, via Sport Witness)

Blackburn are in talks to sign former Tottenham and Fulham midfielder Lewis Holtby, with the 29-year-old Germany international a free agent after leaving Hamburg last season. (Mail)

Everton are interested in signing 19-year-old Northern Irish striker David Parkhouse, who is currently on loan at Derry City from Sheffield United. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 33, is considering retiring from international duty with Germany after next year's European Championships. (Bild - in German)

Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho, a Manchester United target, has refused to rule out a departure from the club next summer. (Viasport, via Metro)

Manchester United are monitoring Thomas Tuchel's situation at Paris St-Germain in case they decide to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Le10 Sport, via Sport Witness)

Defender Virgil van Dijk, 28, has dismissed suggestions he is close to agreeing a new contract with Liverpool. (Sky Sports, via Mail)

Chelsea have opened talks with forward Tammy Abraham and defender Fikayo Tomori to give the English 21-year-olds new five-year contracts. (Guardian)

Tottenham are considering whether to recall English winger Jack Clarke from his loan spell at Leeds with the 19-year-old yet to make a league appearance this season. (Mail)

Uefa will confirm Wembley Stadium as the host venue for the 2023 Champions League final next week. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have made an approach to sign 18-year-old Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg. (Football.London)

Gunners boss Unai Emery sent his players on a team bonding night out in London hours after their woeful display against Watford on Sunday. (Mirror)

American businessmen Dave Checketts and Alan Paceremain interested in buying Sheffield United if Prince Abdullah decides to sell the club. (Mail)