Gary Caldwell sacked as Partick Thistle boss

Caldwell steered Thistle to sixth in the Championship last season

Gary Caldwell has been sacked as the manager of Partick Thistle, the club have confirmed.

The former Scotland defender, 36, took charge in October 2018 after Alan Archibald's departure.

Thistle are second bottom of the Scottish Championship, without a league win this term.

"Partick Thistle Football Club informed manager Gary Caldwell that his contract has been terminated with immediate effect," a club statement read.

The Glasgow club have endured a difficult time since relegation from the top-flight in 2018, and there is uncertainty about a potential takeover.

EuroMillions winner Colin Weir withdrew his financial backing last month because of uncertainty about potential new ownership, having set aside £6m for a new training facility.

Four new board members were also appointed in July.

Thistle remained in the Scottish Championship last season after avoiding the threat of relegation in the closing weeks of the campaign, with Caldwell taking over in October after Alan Archibald departed.

But two draws and three defeats from their opening five league games has cost the former Wigan and Chesterfield boss his job, though the club have reached the League Cup quarter-finals, were they face Celtic.

Their next match is against Dunfermline at Firhill on Saturday, with Thistle saying a further update is to come on Wednesday.