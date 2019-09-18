England women to face Portugal in international friendly

Toni Duggan scored the opener when England beat Portugal 2-1 at Euro 2017

England have announced they will travel to Portugal for a friendly on Tuesday 8 October, three days after facing Brazil at Middlesbrough.

The Lionesses will be hoping to improve on their results after drawing 3-3 in last month's friendly with Belgium and losing 2-1 to Norway.

As Euro 2021 hosts, Phil Neville's side will not play any competitive fixtures before the tournament gets under way.

They will play Germany at Wembley on 9 November in front of a record crowd.

The match in Portugal against a team ranked 30 in the world, 25 places below England, kicks off at 19:00 BST and will be played at the home of Primeira Liga club Vitória FC.

It will be the first meeting of the two nations since the group stage match at Euro 2017, when goals from Toni Duggan and Nikita Parris helped England to a 2-1 victory.

Neville said: "This will be another important match for us as we work to be ready for Euro 2021.

"Like our recent fixtures in Belgium and Norway we are looking for competitive games that will challenge us and the work we are doing on the training pitch. Portugal will be a different kind of test and one we will relish."