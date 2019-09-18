Fernando Ricksen: Ex-Rangers player dies aged 43 after motor neurone disease battle

Ricksen spent six years at Rangers

Former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen has died at age 43, the Ibrox club have confirmed.

The Netherlands international had been suffering from motor neurone disease.

Ricksen was a fans' favourite during his six-year spell at Rangers after being signed by compatriot Dick Advocaat in 2000.

He helped the Ibrox club win the domestic cup double in 2002, the treble in 2003 and a League Cup and league double in 2005.

Rangers said they were "deeply saddened" to be announced the news of Ricksen's passing.

"The thoughts of everyone at Rangers is today with his wife Veronika, his daughter Isabella and all his family and friends," the club added.

