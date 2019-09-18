Matt Taylor: Exeter City boss turned down approach to focus on Grecians

Matt Taylor was Exeter's Under 23's coach before taking over the first team

Matt Taylor says his ambitions for Exeter City are the reason he turned down the chance to speak with another club about becoming their manager.

The current League Two Manager of the Month was approached by an unnamed club after Exeter's 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient on Saturday.

"I'm always going to be ambitious, I'm not going to hide that fact.

"But I want to be ambitious with Exeter," Taylor said after the 2-0 win over Port Vale on Tuesday.

It put the Grecians three points clear at the top of the table and they are the only unbeaten team left in the division, having won six of their nine games so far, and keeping five clean sheets.

League One sides Lincoln City and Southend United are without managers, as are League Two's bottom-placed side Stevenage.

"It was an opportunity to go and speak to a club, a very good opportunity," added Taylor, who is in his first managerial role after succeeding Paul Tisdale in June 2018.

"I turned that down on the basis that Exeter City gave me an opportunity as a manager, I've got a lot of affinity for a lot of people at this club and the players as well.

"I've brought in a lot of players myself and a lot of staff myself, there's no loyalty in sport and in football at times, but there has to be a feeling of respect in terms of what we're trying to build.

"It might not happen this season, it might not happen next season, but we are trying to build towards something and this group of players excites me."