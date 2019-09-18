Guernsey FC draw 1-1 at Haywards Heath Town to continue encouraging start

Former Leicestershire cricketer Will Fazakerley started playing for Guernsey FC last season after returning to the island

Guernsey FC's good start continued as they drew 1-1 at Haywards Heath Town in their sixth straight away game.

Will Fazakerley got his sixth goal in six games this season, equalising with 20 minutes to go with a well-taken lob.

Guernsey had gone behind six minutes earlier when Trevor McCreadie scored from the penalty spot after being brought down by Callum Stanton.

The islanders are ninth in the in the Isthmian League Division One South table with nine points from six games.

Guernsey have yet to play at home this season as work continues on the athletics track surrounding their Footes Lane pitch.

They are not due to play at home until 6 October when they host VCD Athletic - and will not play a second game on the island until the start of November.