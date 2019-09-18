Ryan Lowe: Plymouth Argyle boss happy with improvement after Crawley Town draw

Plymouth Argyle thought they had got a first win in six games when Joe Edwards put them 2-1 up with 11 minutes to go

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says his side's 2-2 draw with Crawley Town was a pleasing response to the "unacceptable" loss against Port Vale.

Joe Edwards scored twice in a six-minute spell towards the end of the game to put the Pilgrims ahead before Ollie Palmer's penalty earned a point.

Lowe's side are 12th in League Two with 12 points from nine games.

"I'm gutted for the boys as when they found themselves 2-1, I thought the performance was outstanding," he said.

but have not won in the league for almost a month.

The point came after Lowe described Argyle's display in losing to Vale on Saturday as "not good enough".

But Lowe said: "You're not getting knocked when you perform like that and you come here and dominate a team that are going really well, scoring goals and keeping clean sheets.

"We'll come in for some criticism at times like we have, and that's fine, but we are going to stick to the principles. We are going to stick to the style of play.

"We're on 12 points. Yes I would like to be on 15 or at least 14, but we're not.

"There's a lot of work to be done, and one thing I can say is I was quoted saying that unless they start listening they won't play, well they're listening because they've got no option."