Stenhousemuir: Colin McMenamin sacked after 10 months in charge

McMenamin led Stenhousemuir to relegation last season

Colin McMenamin has been sacked after 10 months in charge of Stenhousemuir.

The 38-year-old former striker took over from Brown Ferguson in November last year, but play-off defeat to Annan Athletic in May relegated Stenhousmeuir to Scottish League Two.

They are currently eighth in the table after six games, two points above bottom club Brechin City.

"We are sorry that his time in management with us hasn't worked out," a Stenhousemuir statement said.