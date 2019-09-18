Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Motherwell, Hibs, Rangers, Partick Thistle, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock

Hearts could move for Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, who features prominently on their shortlist, if the Tynecastle club sack under-fire boss Craig Levein. (Sun)

But Levein is adamant he is still the man to halt Hearts' slump and lead them away from the bottom of the table. (Sky Sports)

Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous says even victory over Hearts in Sunday's Edinburgh derby at Easter Road won't make up for his side's poor start to the season. (Sun)

Former Scottish FA performance director Mark Wotte says it would be a "disaster" if the governing body opt to rip up their youth development programme by scrapping performance schools. (Herald)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard may rush Jamie Murphy - who has been out for a year out with a cruciate injury - back to action after injuries to fellow wingers Ryan Kent and Jordan Jones. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle chairman David Beattie has sought the Scottish FA's permission to sell the Championship outfit to the wealthy owners of Barnsley despite resistance to dual club ownership from football authorities on both sides of the border. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen defender Zak Vyner says his team need to find a killer instinct if they're to re-establish themselves as a top-three club in the Scottish Premiership this season. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock have offered a 12-month contract extension to striker Dom Thomas, whose deal runs out next summer. (Daily Express, print edition)